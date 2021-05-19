 Skip to main content
Darwin (Shane) Koch
CARTERVILLE - Darwin (Shane) Koch, 55, of Carterville, Illinois, lost a courageous battle with cancer on May 14, 2021. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date locally and in Pennsylvania.

For more information visit www.meredithfh.com.

