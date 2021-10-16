 Skip to main content
Daryle G. Rodewald

Daryle G. Rodewald

STEELEVILLE – Daryle G. Rodewald, 74, of Steeleville, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wilson's Funeral Home, Steeleville.

