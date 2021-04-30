Dave Lee Henson
1933 - 2021
CARTERVILLE - Dave Lee Henson, 87, of Carterville, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Dr. Bob Dickerson officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Willowrest Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home. COVID-19 restrictions apply and facial coverings must be worn.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Marion or to the Activities Department at the Marion VA.
Dave was born October 1, 1933, in Crainville, to Pat and Marguerite (Young) Henson. He was raised by Marguerite and Raleigh McCluskey. He married Flodene Adams on July 12, 1954, in Crainville.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Flodene Henson of Carterville; son, Keith (Shirley) Henson of Marion; daughter, Renee Snell of West Frankfort; grandchildren, Dr. Adam (Kati) Henson of Marion and Andrew Snell of West Frankfort; great-grandchildren, Finn and Joshua Henson.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Marguerite and Raleigh McCluskey.
He honorably served our country in the United States Navy during Korea.
Dave retired in 2011 from Herrin Hospital where he worked for over 20 years in the Materials & Receiving Department.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.