Dave Lee Henson

1933 - 2021

CARTERVILLE - Dave Lee Henson, 87, of Carterville, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Dr. Bob Dickerson officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Willowrest Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home. COVID-19 restrictions apply and facial coverings must be worn.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Marion or to the Activities Department at the Marion VA.

Dave was born October 1, 1933, in Crainville, to Pat and Marguerite (Young) Henson. He was raised by Marguerite and Raleigh McCluskey. He married Flodene Adams on July 12, 1954, in Crainville.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Flodene Henson of Carterville; son, Keith (Shirley) Henson of Marion; daughter, Renee Snell of West Frankfort; grandchildren, Dr. Adam (Kati) Henson of Marion and Andrew Snell of West Frankfort; great-grandchildren, Finn and Joshua Henson.