ANNA — David Allen Tellor died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Anna, at the age of 78, after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

David was born July 19, 1942, in Jonesboro, to Elmer Henry and Flossie Orrick Tellor. He attended Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, graduating in 1961.

After working for 13 years as a surveyor for L.E. Myers Co., he spent the remainder of his career working for Union County and the City of Anna in various positions including the highway dept., public works, housing authority, and zoning board. David had a great love for his community and spent more than 30 years as a member of the Anna City Council, serving as mayor for two of those years. David lived by the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Luke 6:31

Often referred to as “such a good man,” he was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in Anna City Cemetery, with Jim Keller officiating. Interment will immediately follow.

Donations may be made in his memory to Paws, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or Shriner's Hospitals.

Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna is in charge of the arrangements.