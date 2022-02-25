CARTERVILLE — David Beckmann was born March 5, 1950, to Ray and Florence (Mensing) Beckmann in Breese, IL. He passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from complications related to COVID.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Carterville, with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville.