David C. Biggs
David C. Biggs

MULKEYTOWN — David C. Biggs, 78, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, in Mulkeytown Cemetery. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.

For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

Breaking News