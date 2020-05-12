× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — David Charles James, 63, departed this life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Charles was born March 21, 1957, in Carbondale, as the fourth child from the union of Jenella Camphor and Willie James Sr.

Due to the worldwide pandemic, arrangements were made through Jackson Funeral Home and several private Zoom gatherings are being scheduled in Celebration of Life.

Charles graduated from Carbondale Community High School in 1975 and worked as a laborer for more than 35 years. Revered as the ultimate “Warrior,” Charles was committed to defending any member of his beloved family no matter the relation.

Charles was preceded in death by his beloved infant daughter, Lynette James; mother, Jenella Camphor-James; brother, Willie James Jr. (PieYo); father, Willie James Sr.; and nephew, Nathaniel James.

Charles is survived by four children, Nicole, Nichelle, Charles James Jr., Reggie Stegall; eight grandchildren; his brother, Roy-Lee James; his sisters, Essie James-White, Shirley James-Bryant, Toni James-Freeman, Virginia James-Scott, Linda James-Ford; and many beloved aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

We are humbled by the Grace of God that allowed us to have our “Warrior” for the past 63 years and appreciate all of the prayers and acts of kindness expressed to us during this time of sorrow. The first law, also known as Law of Conservation of Energy, states that energy cannot be created or destroyed in an isolated system. Live forever in peace WARRIOR.

