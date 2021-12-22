David "Chubby" J. Craft Sr.

Dec. 7, 1950 - Dec. 12, 2021

MURPHYSBORO — David "Chubby" Joseph Craft Sr., passed away on Sunday December 12, 2021, at 11:41 p.m. at St. Louis University Hospital of St. Louis, MO.

David was born December 7, 1950, in Arkansas, to Lafe Craft and Madeline (Taylor). Once David graduated High School, he went on to serve his country in the United States Navy.

David had many hobbies and loves such as junking, old movies, and going out to eat. He also loved spending time with his family, but most importantly his grandkids.

David married Diane (Tucker) on July 27, 1983, in Murphysboro, IL.

Survivors include his wife Diane Craft; four children: David "Joey" Joseph (Kim) Craft JR. of Minnesota, Mary (Chris) Lenord of Goreville, IL, Bill Stanton JR. of Murphysboro, IL, and George (Jessy) Stanton SR. of Granite City, IL. Other survivors include one sister Linda (Rodney) Crow of Arkansas; three brothers: Ronnie Craft of Arkansas, Dale (Judy) Craft of Arkansas, and Billy (Sharon) Craft of Arkansas; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and his little dog Miracle. And many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Suzie Meadows; nephew, Ronnie Gene Craft; brother-in-law, David Meadows; a baby brother; his mother-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Tucker; brother-in-law, Marvin Tucker; and his dog, Queenie.

Gravesite services will be on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 12:00 noon at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

For more Information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.