David D. Shaw

MARION — David C. Shaw, 78, of Marion, formerly of Astoria, passed away peacefully at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, the funeral service will be private. Interment will be later in Astoria Cemetery of Astoria.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church Memorial Fund and/or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

