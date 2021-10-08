David "Dave" Charles Ashworth
March 1, 1952 - Sep. 21, 2021
CARBONDALE — David "Dave" Charles Ashworth was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 1, 1952 and died in Carbondale, IL, on September 21, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Murdale Baptist Church, 2701 West Main St., Carbondale, IL 62901. Gifts may be made to Murdale Baptist Church for scholarships to the Summer Week of Choir. A full obituary is available at www.crainsonline.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.