David "Dave" Charles Ashworth

March 1, 1952 - Sep. 21, 2021

CARBONDALE — David "Dave" Charles Ashworth was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 1, 1952 and died in Carbondale, IL, on September 21, 2021.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Murdale Baptist Church, 2701 West Main St., Carbondale, IL 62901. Gifts may be made to Murdale Baptist Church for scholarships to the Summer Week of Choir. A full obituary is available at www.crainsonline.com

