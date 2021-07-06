 Skip to main content
March 9, 1951 - June 27, 2021

COLUMBUS, OH — David H. Burton passed away on Sunday June 27, 2021, in Columbus, OH, at the age of 70.

David was born on March 9, 1951, in Piggott, Arkansas, to Herman and Wanda Burton. David was an amazing Dad and a good friend. He is greatly loved and will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his Dad and Mom, Herman and Wanda Burton of Coulterville, IL, one sister, Donna McDougal of Sparta, IL, one brother, Ralph Burton of Coulterville, IL, and many family and friends.

He is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Kelly and Nick LaBeye of OH, and Jamie and Michael Saunders of KY, his brothers Keith Burton of Coulterville, IL, and Steve and Vicki Burton of Coulterville, IL, ten grandchildren, many other family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at the Burton Family Cemetery located at 6009 Columbine Road Coulterville, IL at 1:00 p.m. on Friday July 9, 2021. Memorial Services will follow.

