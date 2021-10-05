David Lee Barnard
David Lee Barnard, 62, passed away October 2, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis after a short illness (NOT COVID.)
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, Illinois with Donnie Colson officiating. Burial will be in Denning Cemetery on the Orient road. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Masks must be worn at all times while inside the funeral home.
