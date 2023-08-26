David Leonidas Scott

June 21, 1986 - Aug. 6, 2023

CARBONDALE, IL – David Leonidas Scott died suddenly at his home in Carbondale, IL, on Aug. 6, 2023. He was born in Fresno, CA, on June 21, 1986, to Rannah Sue Ellen Scott, and he moved with her to Kalamazoo, MI, later that year. He attended schools in Kalamazoo and Carbondale, and made Carbondale his home.

David is survived by his mother, Rannah Scott; his grandmother, Shirley Clay Scott; his uncles, Herbert A. Scott, Wallace Clay, and Brian Clay (Terri); his aunts, Megan Scott Bloodworth, Erin Scott, and Kyla Scott; his cousins: Amanda, Maevis, Whitney, Lindsay, Austin, and Dillon. John Maser and his children, Tara and Chase, were "almost family." He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Herbert Stanley Scott; his grandmother, Diane Corbin; and his close friend, Thomas Hughes.

David's passion was music, and he was known as DJ Dave for his skill as a music maker and his prowess as a disc jockey in the Southern Illinois and St. Louis area.

In keeping with David's wishes, his friends and family will hold a memorial gathering and cookout on Sept. 9 in Turley Park in Carbondale, starting at 5 p.m. Following the gathering there will be a concert in his honor given by David's fellow musicians at Tres Hombres, starting at 9 p.m.

Both of these events are open to all of David's friends and fans who wish to observe his sad death and celebrate his vibrant life.