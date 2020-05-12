David Lightfoot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — David Anthony Lightfoot, 59, of Carbondale, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in his home.

David, born in Morley, West Yorkshire, UK, on May 6, 1960, to John Anthony and Joyce Lightfoot, was an especially beloved Professor of Plant and Soil Sciences at SIUC for 29 years. He was married for 35 years to Maria.

David is survived by his children Jorge, Sarah, Thomas, and Marcos; his mother Joyce; sister Judith; nieces Jessica and Rosie; and his extended family of three aunties, two uncles and 10 cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorial services have been delayed until the family has deemed it safe to gather.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

