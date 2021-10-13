David R. Upchurch

CINCINNATI, OH - David R. Upchurch of Cincinnati, OH (Formerly of Benton, IL) passed away September 27, 2021, at the age of 76.

David, loving husband of Shirley F. Upchurch (nee Duckworth); beloved father of Anthony D. (Robin) Upchurch, Annette D. (Gary) Gardner, Alan D. (Jodi) Upchurch, Albert D. (Susan) Upchurch, and Andrea D. (Bill) Bellis; devoted brother of Jerry (Kaye) Upchurch, twin sister, Diana (Ron) House, and the late Donald Upchurch. He was the son of the late Eugene and Wilma Upchurch and is survived by 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held in Cincinnati, OH, on Sunday, October 3, 2021, with Kilwinning Lodge #356 A.F. & A.M. rites, and a Scottish Rites Ring ceremony.

Memorials may be made to the Al Boebaum Scholarship Fund c/o Kilwinning Lodge #356 A.F. & A.M., 8040 Eagle Creek, Cincinnati, OH, 45247