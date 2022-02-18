David S. Bozovich

Feb, 17, 1946 - Feb. 16, 2022

WHITTINGTON — David S. Bozovich, 75, of Whittington, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his home.

He was born in West Frankfort, IL, on February 17, 1946, the son of Nick and Dollie Faye (Overturf) Bozovich.

David married Diana (Arview) on June 8, 2002, and she survives.

David was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Navy. He served four years active duty and two years in the Reserves.

He was of the Christian faith, and was a Life member of the VFW. He was a member of the UMWA, retiring from Freeman #6.

Mr. Bozovich is survived by his wife, Diana Bozovich of Whittington; children: Stephen Bozovich and Jacqueline of Benton, Terri Bozovich Harmon of Thompsonville, Tresa Bozovich Reigart of Antioch, TN, Dale Gordon and wife Jolynn of Ewing, Tara Fox and husband Eric of Thompsonville, Mandi Harris and husband Jeff of Lone Oak, KY; 19 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Bud and Shirley Arview of West Frankfort.

Mr. Bozovich was preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings: Kenneth Bozovich, Betty Braden, Donetia Laur, Mary Bozovich, Ruth Baluk, Ann Mason, Mildred Jacobs, Virginia Benns and Howard Bozovich; by his son-in-law, Pete Reigart; and by a brother-in-law, Jeff Arview.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Morton & Johnston Funeral Home in Benton with Pastor Joe Arview and Sister Laura Reynolds officiating. Burial with Military Rites conducted by the Benton American Legion Post 2671, VFW Post 280 and the United States Navy Honor Team will be in the Overturf Cemetery in Ewing. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the funeral home.

For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.