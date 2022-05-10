David Samuel Anglin

June 6, 1937 - May 6, 2022

HARRISBURG — David Samuel Anglin, age 84, of Harrisburg, passed away at 9:20 a.m., Friday, May 6, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Marion, IL.

David was born on June 6, 1937, in Saline County, IL, to the late Raymond and Myrtle (Gibbons) Anglin. He married Barbara Feazel on May 1, 1965, and she survives. David proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and he retired after 23 years of service. After his retirement, he worked for the Saline County Sheriff's Department.

David was a member of the Land Street Church of God and a former member of the Harrisburg Lions Club. He enjoyed drinking coffee with his brothers and sisters from law enforcement. He loved to fish, enjoyed playing basketball, and was a member of the Harrisburg High School 1000 Point Club. He deeply loved his family and enjoyed family get togethers. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

David is survived by his wife, Barbara Anglin, of Harrisburg; son, David R. Anglin and wife, Kimberly, of Harrisburg; grandson, Shawn Anglin, of Harrisburg; and niece, Darlene Roper and husband Roger, of West Frankfort, IL.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by three brothers: Junior Anglin, Bob Anglin, and Charlie Anglin.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Chapel in Harrisburg, IL. Rev. Paul Taylor will officiate and burial will follow at Sunset Garden Cemetery in Harrisburg. Military rights will be conducted by the US Air Force, the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Reed Funeral Chapel in Harrisburg. Memorials may be made to VA Hospice and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family on his obituary page at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.reedfuneralchapel.com&d=DwIDaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=PmL3hAMSmodnQrmzUPwyKYNrVwFERgasOWYn5ZFo8zE&m=E9AEn0wT7DMhB4trNsqXxpAUbc9iIsWUQNvn7zfS9cL49IVjO71l4GL6GbXkmJwa&s=oFW6EJYNy9uC7f9hcA6n6nQZnqiDZMnN9cWafGMmhtQ&e= .