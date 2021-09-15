David Studer
1957 - 2021
HERRIN — David Studer, 64, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the St. Louis University Hospital as a result of complications of MDS Cancer.
A Celebration of David's Life will be held on Friday September 17, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Prairie Masonic Lodge of Herrin, 320 North 14th Street, Herrin. Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made in David's name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
David was born on February 10, 1957 in Marion, the son of Francis and Beatrice (Hinckle) Studer. He married Tracy (Olson) Studer on January 30, 1989 in Paducah, KY. They have been married for 32.5 years and resided in Herrin.
David was a retired coal miner and served his community as a volunteer firefighter in his early years. David was an avid woodworker, a Freemason, a wonderful father, a beloved husband, and a friend for all. David enjoyed life to its fullest.
David is survived by his wife, Tracy; their daughter, Stepheney Studer and fiancé Chris Marfechuk; his two beloved poodles, Jack and Jake Studer; a sister, Juanita Earl; a sister-in-law, Anita Studer; and many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Celeste and William Wade; a brother, Russell Studer; a brother-in-law, Eric Olson; and mother-in-law, Gale Olson.
