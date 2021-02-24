David Towle

May 28, 1955 - Feb. 21, 2021

MARION - David Towle, 65, of Marion, passed away peacefully at 11:38 a.m., Sunday, February 21, 2021 in the Herrin Hospital.

David was born on May 28, 1955 in Carbondale to Charles Harold Towle and Betty Mae Lea (McCluney) Mann. He married the love of his life, Donna Jean Ernfelt on March 3, 1979 in Marion. Together they've shared 41 years of marriage.

David was a graduate of Carbondale High School. David was a coal miner and a member of the UMWA. He worked for Inland Steel Coal Company and Consol Coal Mine in Southern Illinois before work took David and Donna to Tuscaloosa, Alabama where David served at the Supervisor for Walter Energy. They lived in Alabama for nearly seventeen years, before retiring back to Illinois. David was of the Christian faith. He participated on the Illinois State Mine Rescue Team for several years.

David loved cars, classic or muscle, if it had four wheels he loved it. He also enjoyed guitars. David was an avid Alabama fan and enjoyed tailgating with his buddies before games. David enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his dog, Jagger, who he considered to be a part of the family.