David Warren Quick, Sr.

March 1, 1929 - July 21, 2022

ANNA — David Warren Quick, Sr. passed away of natural causes on July 21, 2022 at the Illinois Anna Veterans Home in Anna at the age of 93.

David was born on March 1, 1929 in Pasadena California. David's siblings and extended family were very close, and David shared many stories of a happy childhood in Southern California where his family had been heavily involved in Loaves and Fishes Ministry, and where they hosted summer campground church services at Huntington Beach for many years.

David served in the US Army during the Korean war where he started his training as an X-ray technician. After his service he continued his education, becoming an X-ray tech for the remainder of his working years. He met his future wife, Andree, soon after and married in 1958, living in the southern California area. David and Andree raised five children and retired to the wine country of northern California where they were deeply committed to their church in Redwood Valley. In 2004, David and Andree moved to Murphysboro to be close to their youngest daughter and future grandchildren, whom they were delighted to help raise.

David was very proud of his career in the medical field, participating in research and testing new imaging technologies including contrast-dye imaging and CT scan technology. He retired early after an injury left him nearly blind. However, the blindness did not diminish his interest in new technologies and in his 50's he bought one of the first personal home computers on the market, finding his new passion. He spent a large part of his retirement building, tinkering, and thoroughly enjoying computer technology – all through a magnifying glass, coding one letter at a time. Despite his near blindness and because of his proficiency in word processing, he published newsletters for his church and senior community. David also loved figure skating (skating professionally in his early 20s), fishing, classical music, gardening, and being a grandpa. He deeply mourned the passing of his wife Andree in 2011, but being a social person, he started the next phase of life at a senior community where he built many long-lasting friendships.

David is survived by sister, Mary Jaspers and husband, Ivan of Eldora IA; son, David Quick Jr., wife, Sue, and their children: Ken and Lori Kraushaar of Rohnert Park, CA; daughter, Charlene Hampton of Ukiah, CA; daughter, Sandra Van Dorst and husband, Gary of Redlands, CA; son, Curtis Quick, wife Grace, and their son, Christopher James of Taipei Taiwan; daughter, Stephanie Eichholz, husband Mike, and their sons: Caden and Carson of Murphysboro.

David was predeceased by his parents: Theodore Quick and Roberta (Martin) Quick; wife, Andree Lynn (DePamphilis) Quick; and brothers: Ronald Quick and James Quick.

A graveside service will be held July 30 at the family's cemetery in rural Murphysboro. Anyone wishing to attend may contact Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home for more information.

David's family would like to express their gratitude to the Marion VA Medical Center and to the staff of the Illinois Veterans Nursing home in Anna. David received exceptional care in both facilities in the latter years and at the end of his life. Memorial donations can be made to the Veterans Activity Fund at Illinois Veterans Home of Anna, 792 N Main St. Anna, IL 62906, or to Green Earth, Inc. at greenearthinc.org.