Dawson Abner Duncan

1925 - 2021

DU QUOIN — Dawson Abner Duncan of Du Quoin died on Monday, July 5 2021, three days after his 96th birthday. Dawson graduated from Du Quoin Township High School in 1943. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1945. In 1949 he married Irma Dean Davis. Dawson worked with his father in the furniture business, later becoming co-owner of Duncan and Fry Furniture in Du Quoin. He retired in 1989.

He was a lifetime member of Du Quoin Elks Lodge and Past Exalted Ruler. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion. Dawson served for several years on the Du Quoin Library Board. He and Irma Dean attended the First Christian Church in Du Quoin.

Dawson was the son of Abner and Nell (Dawson) Duncan. He had three sisters: Ruth, Maurine, and Dorothy, all who preceded him in death, as did Irma Dean. He is survived by three children: Mindy (Ed) Morrison of Harrisonburg, VA; David (Cyndi) Duncan of Wood River, IL; and Rex (Linda) Duncan of Du Quoin; seven grandchildren: Nate and Drew Morrison, Paul, Thomas, and Susan Duncan, and Kristin Duncan and Robin Murphy; and three great-grandchildren: Riyan, Everett, and Violet.