Dawson Abner Duncan
1925 - 2021

Dawson Abner Duncan

1925 - 2021

DU QUOIN — Dawson Abner Duncan of Du Quoin died on Monday, July 5 2021, three days after his 96th birthday. Dawson graduated from Du Quoin Township High School in 1943. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1945. In 1949 he married Irma Dean Davis. Dawson worked with his father in the furniture business, later becoming co-owner of Duncan and Fry Furniture in Du Quoin. He retired in 1989.

He was a lifetime member of Du Quoin Elks Lodge and Past Exalted Ruler. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion. Dawson served for several years on the Du Quoin Library Board. He and Irma Dean attended the First Christian Church in Du Quoin.

Dawson was the son of Abner and Nell (Dawson) Duncan. He had three sisters: Ruth, Maurine, and Dorothy, all who preceded him in death, as did Irma Dean. He is survived by three children: Mindy (Ed) Morrison of Harrisonburg, VA; David (Cyndi) Duncan of Wood River, IL; and Rex (Linda) Duncan of Du Quoin; seven grandchildren: Nate and Drew Morrison, Paul, Thomas, and Susan Duncan, and Kristin Duncan and Robin Murphy; and three great-grandchildren: Riyan, Everett, and Violet.

Memorials in Dawson's memory may be made to the Perry County Humane Society, the Du Quoin Public Library, or the First Christian Church. Searby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations can be made through them.

At Dawson's request, his remains were cremated. A private inurnment for immediate family only, with full military honors, will be held soon. Regrettably, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the refusal of some to get vaccinated, there will be no public services to recognize Dawson's remarkable journey through life.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.

