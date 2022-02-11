 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HERRIN — Dayton Ladru Franklin, 96, of Herrin, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the CLC of the Marion VA.

Private services with military rites will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to the D.A.V. (Disabled American Veteran), Chapter 71, P.O. Box 413, Marion, IL, 62959.

Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is in charge of arrangements. For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

