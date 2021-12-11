MURPHYSBORO – Dean B. Brandenburg, 74, of Murphysboro passed away peacefully on Saturday December 4, 2021 in Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Memorial services will be held at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021; Dean's family will receive friends preceding the memorial service from 5:00 p.m. until the hour of services. Private burial of cremains will be at a later date in West Serena Cemetery in Serena, IL.
Memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.
