Deanna Raye Lambert

1951 - 2021

GOREVILLE, IL - Deanna Raye Lambert, 70, of Goreville, IL met her Lord and Savior with open arms on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Deanna was born September 22, 1951 in Metropolis, IL the daughter of Hartley Dale "Butch" and Betty Ruth (Meneese) Emery. She married Virgil Lambert and he survives in Goreville.

Deanna graduated Marion High School in 1969, and earned her associate degree at Walbash Valley College. She has worked as a Paralegal at the Mt. Carmel, IL States Attorney's Office, Brevard County, FL States Attorney's Office, Randall Craig Attorney - Elder Law in Evansville, Indiana. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cross stitching, singing, an occasional reality tv binge session, and spending time with her furbabies Lucy Liu and Buddy.

She was an unconditionally loving mother and grandmother that demonstrated unwavering strength and determination.

Survivors include her husband, Virgil Lambert of Goreville, IL; sister, Carla Klaine of Marion, IL; daughter, Kimberly D. Janz (Douglas) of Marion, IL; daughter, Courtney B. McCree (Mike) of Evansville, Indiana; son, Scottie D. Lambert of Goreville, IL; daughter, Kelly K. Lambert (Jennifer) of Sycamore, IL; grandchildren: Ashley C. Wilhelm (Aaron) Amanda L. Hart (Brittney) Douglas W. Janz II, Jacob B. Janz, Collin M. McCree, Jaxin M. McCree, Natalie M. Harrison, Miranda I. Lambert; great-grandchildren: Aurora R. and Layla K. Moran. Preceded in death by her: Parents, daughter, Heather N. Murphy; grandchild, Valerie R. Moran; sisters: Pamela Emery, Karen Emery; brother, Tony Hudgens and aunt, Mary Grounds Cash.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion, IL. Private family and close friends Celebration of Life services will be held with Rev. Ralph Brandon officiating. Burial will be in Meneese Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, 800 North Market Street, Marion, Illinois 62959. For additional information or to sign the guest memorial register please visit https://www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.