Debbie Tope

1953 - 2022

HERRIN— Debra Sue Tope, 68, of Herrin, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her home in Herrin.

Debbie was a homemaker.

Debbie was born August 24, 1953, in Herrin to LeRoy and Irene (Lamb) Higgins.

Debbie married Alan Tope on June 14, 1980, at the First Baptist Church in Energy, IL. He survives her in Herrin.

She is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Justin & Rachel Tope of Christopher, IL; two grandchildren, Hayden Burns and Brooklyn Tope; brother and sister-in-law, Randy & Angie Higgins of Herrin; and numerous nieces and nephews, to include Mike Haynes and his wife Wendy, and Miranda Malone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Diane Wooden; maternal grandparents, Robert and Lois Lamb; and paternal grandparents, Paul and Edna Higgins. Alan would like to express his gratitude for all the support and love shown by their family.

Private funeral services will be at a later date. Interment will be at Herrin City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, IL 62959.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.