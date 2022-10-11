Debi J. McCoy

March 12, 1958 - Sept. 12, 2022

Debi J. McCoy, 64, died on September 12, 2022, at her home in Champaign. Debi spent most of her life in Mount Vernon as a hard-working single mother, working primarily as a nursing-home aid and waitress. Debi, an amateur singer in her youth, had a lifelong passion for music, and held impromptu living room concerts with her only child, Kristi, her number-one fan and proudest achievement. She also adored dogs, giving many abandoned rescues homes throughout her life.

Debi was preceded in death by her mother, Jean (Fields) Jones, her father, John McCoy, her stepfather, Curtis Jones, and her half-brother, Rick Panzier.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristi McCoy, son-in-law, Nate Laurell, and her friend and caregiver, LaVaughn Scott.

There will be a private memorial service and cremation. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Debi's name to Alive Rescue, a dog rescue with which Kristi and Nate are partnering to build a new rescue facility just north of Chicago. It would have been a dream for Debi to see its grand opening, and donations in her name will help save abused and abandoned dogs, a cause close to her heart. Those donations can be made at aliverescue.org.

