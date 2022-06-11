Deborah "Debbie" Jean Johnson

CARTERVILLE — Deborah "Debbie" Jean Johnson, 68, of Carterville, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Debbie's legacy of love and generosity lives on through her enduring impact on her neighbors and community. She will be missed by many, but missed most by her loving husband, Steve; hard-working, loyal sons, Dan Johnson (Amy), Bill Johnson (Kellie); and her 5 grandchildren, Gavin, Lyla, Alex, Charlie, and Leo.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Carterville, with Pastor Larry Gilbert officiating. Visitation will begin after 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville.

Debbie loved her sports teams. In honor of this, the family would love for anyone attending the visitation to wear the colors of their favorite sports team.

Should friends desire, contributions can be made in Debbie's name, to one of her greatest passions, the Anne West Lindsey District Library.

