Deborah 'Debbie' Sedlar

CARBONDALE — Deborah “Debbie” Lee Sedlar, 72, passed away at the Integrity Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Debbie was born Sept. 9, 1947, in Chicago, to Lee and Dorothy (Markov) Zurich.
She is survived by her two children, Matthew (Kimberley) Sedlar of Virginia, and Christina (Chad) Owens of California; grandchildren, Graham Michael Sedlar, Katelyn, Rianna, and Wyatt Owens; and sister, Doreen Reed of Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and aunt, Helen Markov.
Debbie was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church; Women's Club, St. Francis Xavier Heritage Club. She also attended Newman Catholic Center and volunteered at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Debbie loved horses and rode them in her earlier life.
She graduated from the University of Chicago as an RN and then worked on her master's degree. As a nurse, she loved giving back rubs to her friends and family whenever they met.
Debbie was a classically trained pianist and loved playing the grand piano and also loved playing the guitar. She had the ability to know all the words to any church hymn from memory. In her earlier years, she worked in rehab at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for more than five years. She was also a police officer for two years in Lake Forrest.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, in Church of St. Francis Xavier, with the Rev. Robert Flannery officiating. Burial will follow in North Oakwood Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited to 80 people with masks and social distancing required. A video of the funeral Mass will be available for viewing for those who cannot attend on the funeral home website (meredithfh.com) after the service.
Memorials in Debbie's name may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church or to St. Francis Animal Shelter and will be accepted at the church.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.
To leave a story or memory of Debbie, visit www.meredithfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.