Deborah 'Debbie' Sedlar

CARBONDALE — Deborah “Debbie” Lee Sedlar, 72, passed away at the Integrity Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Debbie was born Sept. 9, 1947, in Chicago, to Lee and Dorothy (Markov) Zurich.

She is survived by her two children, Matthew (Kimberley) Sedlar of Virginia, and Christina (Chad) Owens of California; grandchildren, Graham Michael Sedlar, Katelyn, Rianna, and Wyatt Owens; and sister, Doreen Reed of Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and aunt, Helen Markov.

Debbie was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church; Women's Club, St. Francis Xavier Heritage Club. She also attended Newman Catholic Center and volunteered at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Debbie loved horses and rode them in her earlier life.

She graduated from the University of Chicago as an RN and then worked on her master's degree. As a nurse, she loved giving back rubs to her friends and family whenever they met.