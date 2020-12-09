 Skip to main content
Deborah Loomis
Deborah Loomis

CARBONDALE — Deborah Loomis nee Ballenot, 69, died Dec. 5, 2020, in Integrity Nursing Home of Carbondale.

She was born Aug. 14, 1951, in Vandalia.

She was a retired Registered Nurse, who spent her career in the Carbondale area.

She is survived by her brother Simon Mark (Martha) Ballenot of Wentzville, Missouri; her sister, Ann (Claud) Watters of Red Bud; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Helen nee Roskoski Ballenot; her sisters, Georgiann Henerfauth and Virginia Offerman; and special friend, Nancy Hart.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. Southern Cremation of Carbondale, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

