WEST FRANKFORT — Deborah (Owsley) Moore, 65, of Hazelwood, Missouri, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Sunday March 1, 2020, at her residence.

Debbie was born Sept. 29, 1954, in St. Louis, to Larry and June (Bowers) Owsley.

Debbie worked many years for Wetterau Foods, then Engineered Power Systems before retiring.

Debbie was a creative and thoughtful person, always easy to talk to and had a great laugh. She enjoyed reading, music, and playing computer games. She loved all animals, but especially horses. She was a collector, acquiring collections of books, figurines, dolls, and Christmas toys. She enjoyed collecting and sharing recipes and was a fabulous cook. The family always looked forward to the treats she prepared for the holidays. Debbie was a talented painter of ceramics and gifted many beautiful and creative pieces over the years. Debbie will be missed by many who loved her and considered her a dear daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and best friend.

She was preceded in death by her father; and brother, Thomas Owsley.

Debbie is survived by her mother, June Owsley; sister, Donna Lindquist; nephews, Chad and David Owsley; uncle and aunt, Floyd “Bud” and Velma Bowers; uncle, Charles Bowers.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, in Union Funeral Home in West Frankfort, with Dr. Brett Beasley officiating. Burial will be in Denning Cemetery on the Orient Road. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences of sympathy may be made at www.unionfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Deborah Moore, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Union Funeral Home
213 East Oak Street

West Frankfort, IL 62896
Mar 6
Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
2:00PM
Union Funeral Home
213 East Oak Street

West Frankfort, IL 62896
