WEST FRANKFORT — Deborah (Owsley) Moore, 65, of Hazelwood, Missouri, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Sunday March 1, 2020, at her residence.
Debbie was born Sept. 29, 1954, in St. Louis, to Larry and June (Bowers) Owsley.
Debbie worked many years for Wetterau Foods, then Engineered Power Systems before retiring.
You have free articles remaining.
Debbie was a creative and thoughtful person, always easy to talk to and had a great laugh. She enjoyed reading, music, and playing computer games. She loved all animals, but especially horses. She was a collector, acquiring collections of books, figurines, dolls, and Christmas toys. She enjoyed collecting and sharing recipes and was a fabulous cook. The family always looked forward to the treats she prepared for the holidays. Debbie was a talented painter of ceramics and gifted many beautiful and creative pieces over the years. Debbie will be missed by many who loved her and considered her a dear daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and best friend.
She was preceded in death by her father; and brother, Thomas Owsley.
Debbie is survived by her mother, June Owsley; sister, Donna Lindquist; nephews, Chad and David Owsley; uncle and aunt, Floyd “Bud” and Velma Bowers; uncle, Charles Bowers.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, in Union Funeral Home in West Frankfort, with Dr. Brett Beasley officiating. Burial will be in Denning Cemetery on the Orient Road. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Condolences of sympathy may be made at www.unionfh.com.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
213 East Oak Street
West Frankfort, IL 62896
2:00PM
213 East Oak Street
West Frankfort, IL 62896
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.