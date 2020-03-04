Deborah Owsley Moore

Debbie was a creative and thoughtful person, always easy to talk to and had a great laugh. She enjoyed reading, music, and playing computer games. She loved all animals, but especially horses. She was a collector, acquiring collections of books, figurines, dolls, and Christmas toys. She enjoyed collecting and sharing recipes and was a fabulous cook. The family always looked forward to the treats she prepared for the holidays. Debbie was a talented painter of ceramics and gifted many beautiful and creative pieces over the years. Debbie will be missed by many who loved her and considered her a dear daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and best friend.