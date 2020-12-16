 Skip to main content
Deborah Pleasants
Deborah Pleasants

CARBONDALE — Deborah Pleasants, 68, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

