Deborah Sue (Bower) Stowers

May 8, 1960 - July 27, 2021

DU QUOIN — Deborah Sue (Bower) Stowers was given the breath of life on May 8, 1960, at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro, Illinois.

As the youngest child of the late Edward Carl and late Alma Ruth (Gale) Bower, Sue grew up at the foot of Buttermilk Hill in Jackson County, Illinois along with her brother Ed Bower, Jr. and sister Gail (Bower) Atherton. Both of who still survive.

She attended public school in Gorham, Illinois (class of 1978) and later went on to obtain her college degree in healthcare. Helping and caring for others was her life. She was fulfilled by helping those less fortunate than herself and those with mental or physical challenges; most recently serving as a supervisor at Goldplate in DuQuoin until her illness prevented her. She was always a fighter and never gave up, no matter what the odds appeared to be.

Sue loved traveling, fishing, gardening vegetables and flowers, collecting cast iron cookware and Fire-King Jadeite, and caring for her cat and miniature poodle, Ellie.