Deborah Sue (Bower) Stowers
May 8, 1960 - July 27, 2021
DU QUOIN — Deborah Sue (Bower) Stowers was given the breath of life on May 8, 1960, at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro, Illinois.
As the youngest child of the late Edward Carl and late Alma Ruth (Gale) Bower, Sue grew up at the foot of Buttermilk Hill in Jackson County, Illinois along with her brother Ed Bower, Jr. and sister Gail (Bower) Atherton. Both of who still survive.
She attended public school in Gorham, Illinois (class of 1978) and later went on to obtain her college degree in healthcare. Helping and caring for others was her life. She was fulfilled by helping those less fortunate than herself and those with mental or physical challenges; most recently serving as a supervisor at Goldplate in DuQuoin until her illness prevented her. She was always a fighter and never gave up, no matter what the odds appeared to be.
Sue loved traveling, fishing, gardening vegetables and flowers, collecting cast iron cookware and Fire-King Jadeite, and caring for her cat and miniature poodle, Ellie.
Her greatest success was her five children: Mike Hobbs, Travis (Becky) Hill, Kris (Lacy) Hill, Cole (Stephanie) Williams, Garret (Katy) Williams. Sue's spirit is carried on by her five boys, thirteen adorable grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous family members, and countless friends from every walk of life, including a special friend Janet Maxton.
She is also survived by her husband and best friend, Joe Stowers, who provided her with many years of happiness with his unwavering love and affection, giving her emotional support and comfort throughout her years-long fight with cancer, through to the very end; and for that her children are forever grateful.
Sue began her eternal life on July 27, 2021 at 5:50 a.m., where she passed away peacefully at home. She will forever be remembered and loved by her family and friends. Keep her memory close, as we do, in your mind and your spirit.
As per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. Maxton-Rosado Funeral Home in Du Quoin is assisting the family with final arrangements.
For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to the SIH Cancer Institute, Hospice of Southern Illinois, or a charity of the donor's choice. Memorial donations will be accepted at Maxton-Rosado Funeral Home; 11 S. Hickory Street; Du Quoin, IL 62832.
For more information or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.maxtonrosado.com or call 618-542-2020.
