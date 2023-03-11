Debra Ann Mitchell

March 29, 1957 - March 7, 2023

CARBONDALE — Debra Ann Mitchell, 65, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Manor Court in Carbondale.

Debra was born on March 29, 1957 in Biloxi, MS to Harold and Phyllis (Pena) Mitchell. Debra and Janet Coffman have been together since 1981 and were married in 2008 at their home in Carbondale.

Debra was a passionate artist who saw beauty in everything around her. She had a joyful laugh and felt deep love for her friends and family, especially her wife Janet. Her art was a combination of precise images layered with vivid color. She did everything she could to capture the world's beauty as she saw it.

Debra is survived by her wife, Janet; stepdaughter, Misty and her husband Brian and their children, Robert and Ewan. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Debra's name to The Survivor Empowerment Center.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Debra, visit www.meredithfh.com