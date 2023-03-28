Debra K. Griffin
March 12, 1952 - March 25, 2023
Debra K. Griffin, 71, passed away Saturday, March 25 in Benton at Stonebridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Debra was born March 12, 1952 in Duncan, Oklahoma.
She worked for NBTY in Carbondale for 12 years as a phone rep. She attended Aldersgate Methodist Church.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Lois Chandler.
She is survived by her son and daughter, Robert E. Griffin and Jennifer L. Griffin; as well as her grandchildren, Nicole L. Jackson and Parks G. Moser.
According to her wishes she was cremated, and there will be no services.
