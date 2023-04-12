Debra L. Hawkins

March 18, 1938 - April 11, 2023

WEST FRANKFORT — Debra L. Hawkins, age 85 of West Frankfort and formerly of Carbondale, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in Mount Vernon Health Care Center.

She was born March 18, 1938 in West Frankfort to Frank and Flossie (Lively) Silkwood.

On Sept. 10, 1977, Debra married John W. Hawkins. They shared almost 33 years of making wonderful memories. He proceeded her in death on Aug. 23, 2010.

Debra earned her master's degree from Southern Illinois University in business education. She had earned a bachelor's degree from Union University in Jackson, TN. She had worked in corporate administration for Southern Illinois Hospital Services in Carbondale. She retired early to be a caregiver to family members.

Debra is survived by a twin sister, Donna Weir of West Frankfort; nephews, James Silkwood of North Little Rock, AR and Timothy Johnson of Dyersburg, TN; nieces, Ginger (Terry) Young of North Little Rock, AR; Terry (Mike Cobb) Garner of Jackson, TN and Christine (Jeff) Alexander of Memphis; great-nieces and nephews; other family members and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Beverly Johnson and a brother, Virgil Silkwood.

Graveside services for Debra L. Hawkins will be Friday, April 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park, Du Quoin with Tim Johnson officiating. Interment will follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.