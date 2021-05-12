Dehlia H. Easton

September 19, 1918 - May 10, 2021

MURPHYSBORO – Dehlia H. Easton, 102, of Murphysboro, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Monday, May 10, 2021 at her home in Murphysboro, IL.

Dehlia was born September 19, 1918 in Jackson County, IL, to Joseph W. and Effie Slusher Higgerson. She married Raymond D. Easton on May 18, 1935 in Murphysboro, IL, he passed away October 3, 1990. Dehlia was retired from SIU Food Service. She was a member of Ava Assembly of God Church, Ava, IL and also attended Assembly of God Church in Murphysboro, IL. Dehlia was also a member of the Red Hatters and Ava Senior Citizens.

Dehlia is survived by her daughter, Carrie Alley of Murphysboro, IL; granddaughters: Kathryn (Dale) Skeesick, Tanya (Dan) Heisserer, Marcia (Frank) Bessette and Dawn Denny; eight great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Dehlia is also preceded in death by her parents; two sons-in-law: Steve Alley and Curtis Denny, eleven brothers and sisters, and one daughter, Sally Denny.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, IL with Reverend Jim Easton officiating. Burial to follow at Glenn Cemetery, Rockwood, IL. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 7:30 to 11:00a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Glenn Cemetery or Hospice of Southern Illinois and can be mailed to Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Ava, IL 62907. To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Due to executive order, face masks must be worn, and social guidelines must be followed.