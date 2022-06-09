Delbert P. Koch

1942 - 2022

CARBONDALE – Delbert R. Koch, 79, of Carbondale, formerly of Steeleville, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at home in Carbondale, IL.

Delbert was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Rockwood, IL, to Herman and Wilma J. Zang Koch. Delbert was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was retired from Sparta Light Metal after 39 years of employment. Delbert was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Steeleville, IL, B.B.K. American Legion Post #480, Steeleville, IL, was past Commander, was active in Post Committee, Life Member of Kaskaskia VFW Post #3553, Chester, IL, past District Division Commander American Legion, Vice Commander Dept. of IL American Legion, National American Commission, past National Committee for American Children and Youth, and V.A. VS Representative for 5th Division American Legion.

Delbert is survived by children: Tina Koch of O'Fallon, IL, Craig (Anna) Koch of O'Fallon, IL, Michael (Jan) Koch of Steeleville, IL, Jennifer Jones of Steeleville, IL, John (Marria) Koch of Chester, IL, Kelly (Ron Reiss) Aaron of Cutler, IL; fifteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, sister, Marilyn (Fred) Kunde of St. Louis Park, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

Delbert is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; Wib, Ron, and Donald; one sister, Darlene Winters.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 12, 2022, 3 - 5 p.m., at American Legion Park, Steeleville, IL, with the American Legion service to start at 4 p.m. To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.