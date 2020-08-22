POMONA — Delmond D. Ellis passed away the morning of Aug. 20.
He was a Vietnam Vet of 1960 and 1961.
He was a very loving husband to Pam Ellis. He was a caring father to his five sons, Sheldon Ellis, Jody Etherton, Charles Yearian, Mathew Ellis and Randy Etherton.
He was preceeded in death by his father, Howard Orville, and mother, Credi Ellis, and three brothers.
He is survived by his sisters, Jenice, (Don Pinrod) deceased; Kathy Wheaton (Randy Wheaton); and Karen Hicks (Jack Hicks).
His service will be held on Monday, Aug. 24. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at Dutch Ridge in Pomona, Illinois.
