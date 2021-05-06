Delores A. Wright

1937 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO – Delores A. Wright, 83, of Murphysboro went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Carbondale Memorial Hospital, Carbondale, IL.

Delores was born September 14, 1937 in Ava, IL, to Grover J. and Cecila Korando Garver. She married Harold R. Wright on November 25, 1955 in Vergennes, IL. Harold preceded her in death on March 21, 2010. Delores was a member of Elkville Christian Church, Elkville, IL. She was a retired secretary for an insurance adjuster, had her Real Estate License, and had been the lunch hour supervisor at Elverado Grade School in Vergennes, IL.

Delores is survived by her son Stacey (Toni Kay) Wright of Elkville, IL; daughter Sandra (Claude) Tripp of Ava, IL; grandchildren : Brayden Michael Wright and Camden Drew Wright; three half-sisters: Pam, Vicki, and Mickie.

Delores was also preceded in death by her parents, brother, Wally Garver and two half-brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, Elkville Christian Church, Elkville, IL with Pastor Rod Kreid officiating. Friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Burial to follow at Murdale Gardens of Memory, Murphysboro, IL. Memorials may be given to Elkville Christian Church and can be mailed to Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Ava, IL 62907. To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Due to executive order, face masks must be worn, and social guidelines must be followed.