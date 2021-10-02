Delores G. (Taylor) Kelton

MARION — Delores G. (Taylor) Kelton, age 92, of Marion, IL passed away peacefully at 10:23 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Parkway Manor of Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

In accordance to Delores' wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Interment will take place at a later date in Taylor Cemetery, located north of Vienna, IL in Johnson County.

