Delores G. (Taylor) Kelton

Delores G. (Taylor) Kelton

MARION — Delores G. (Taylor) Kelton, age 92, of Marion, IL passed away peacefully at 10:23 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Parkway Manor of Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

In accordance to Delores' wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Interment will take place at a later date in Taylor Cemetery, located north of Vienna, IL in Johnson County.

To leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information, call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

