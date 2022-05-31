HERRIN — Deloris Sue Clendenin, 82, went to be with the Lord at 12:15 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at her home in Herrin.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Don Colson officiating. Burial will follow at Dillingham Cemetery in Corinth, IL. A time of visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or a favorite charity or church of your choice.
