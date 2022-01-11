 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delton Ray Cook

  • 0
Delton Ray Cook

Delton Ray Cook

MULKEYTOWN — Delton Ray Cook, 84, of Mulkeytown, passed away on January 7, 2022, at Pinckneyville Community Hospital.

Funeral services for Delton will be on Thursday January 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Pastor Bill Wiggs officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Ward Cemetery in Mulkeytown.

For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago fight with teachers union continues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News