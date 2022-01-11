Delton Ray Cook
MULKEYTOWN — Delton Ray Cook, 84, of Mulkeytown, passed away on January 7, 2022, at Pinckneyville Community Hospital.
Funeral services for Delton will be on Thursday January 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Pastor Bill Wiggs officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Ward Cemetery in Mulkeytown.
For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
