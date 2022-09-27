Denise Ann (Evans) Gualdoni

EDWARDSVILLE —

Denise Ann (Evans) Gualdoni, 60 of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, with her family by her side.

Denise is survived by husband, Joseph "Mike" Gualdon; mother, Donna J. Souers; children, Christina (Cody) Deaton, Tyler Gualdoni (partner Samantha Darron); grandchildren, Hunter and Hailey Deaton; brother, Thomas H. Evans III; sister and brother-in-law, Dawn and Brian Heidbrink; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Diane Gualdoni; other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a memorial set up to honor Denise, "In Her Shoes," that will support a young lady in her community fighting ovarian Cancer. www.irwinchapel.com