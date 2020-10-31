 Skip to main content
Dennis Allan Palmer
CARBONDALE — Dennis Allan Palmer, 66, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

