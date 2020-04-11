× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BELLE RIVE — Dennis Ray Hamson of Belle Rive went to his heavenly home Sunday morning, April 5, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

He was born Oct. 6, 1941, in Belle Rive, to the late LaVern Edward and Nola (Ward) Hamson.

He was united in marriage to Dorothy Ann Johnson on June 21, 1969.

In addition to his beloved wife of 50 years, Dennis is survived by his brother, Elmer Hamson and wife, Carolyn; sisters, Vivian Scott and Phyllis Wilson and husband, Frank, all of Belle Rive; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Darlene and Kenneth Wind of Normal; and many loving nieces, nephews, and his special friends.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn; brother, Paul; brother-in-law, Marvin Scott; and parents-in-law, Arthur and Hallie Johnson.

Dennis proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1965.

He retired from Rend Lake College and grain farming.

He was a member of the Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church.

Dennis was a former member of the Belle Rive Fire Department and currently a Village Board Member.