Dennis Werner Trettel
Feb. 10, 1921 - Sept. 4, 2023
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL - Dennis Werner Trettel, born Feb. 10, 1921, in Duquesne, PA to Nellie Connelly and Peter J. Trettel. He married Nancy Jeanne Lynch on March 4, 1944, in New York City.
Dennie was a captain in the US Air Force during WWII where he learned his meteorological skills. He was stationed in Deming, New Mexico when they tested the first atomic bomb. Dennie met his partner Jack Murray while in the Air Force and they founded their company Murray and Trettel, consulting industrial meteorologists, in the Chicago area, which exists to this day as Weather Command. Dennie was a man of many talents. Businessman, scientist, loving father, dancer extraordinaire, horseman, part-time television weatherman, bridge player, fitness buff, and benefactor to many. He had a long and productive life and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela "Scottie" Adams; grandchildren, Alex Logie, Jason Forby (Rachael), and Jaime Klein; great-grandchildren: Merryl, Madelyn and Sawyer Logie, Shae (Austin) Stiff, Emma Forby, Josie and Jayla Klein and his son-in-law, Ray (Annie) Forby. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 63 years, Nancy Jeanne Lynch, and his daughter, Kim Forby.
Celebrations of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Dennie's name may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.
