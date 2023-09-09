Dennie was a captain in the US Air Force during WWII where he learned his meteorological skills. He was stationed in Deming, New Mexico when they tested the first atomic bomb. Dennie met his partner Jack Murray while in the Air Force and they founded their company Murray and Trettel, consulting industrial meteorologists, in the Chicago area, which exists to this day as Weather Command. Dennie was a man of many talents. Businessman, scientist, loving father, dancer extraordinaire, horseman, part-time television weatherman, bridge player, fitness buff, and benefactor to many. He had a long and productive life and will be missed by all.