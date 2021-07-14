Denny L. Bryant

1965 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO – Denny L. Bryant, 56, of Murphysboro, passed away at 1:10 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home.

Denny was born in Murphysboro, Illinois, on January 21, 1965, the son of William Earl and Carol M. Sandusky Bryant. He married Leslie Johnson on April 24, 1987, in Murphysboro. Denny was a member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church, Murphysboro.

Denny is survived by his wife, Leslie Bryant of Murphysboro; children: Courtney Bryant and Colin (Fiancee, Emma Webber) Bryant of Murphysboro; Mother, Carol M. Bryant of Murphysboro; sister, Dawn (Kevin) Turner of Chester; and brothers: Dale Bryant and Daryl (Tina) Bryant of Murphysboro.

Denny was preceded in death by his Father.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Murphysboro, with Pastor Gary Darnell officiating. Burial will follow. Those attending are asked to gather at the cemetery. Memorials may be given to Pleasant Hill Christian Church. To sign the guestbook visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.