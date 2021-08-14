Denver "Butch" Brewer, Jr.

CLARKSVILLE, TN — Denver "Butch" Brewer, Jr., 72, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on July 25, 2021.

Denver was a graduate of Murphysboro High School in 1966. He later joined the US Air Force and then continued to proudly serve his country in the US Navy. He retired in 1991 as a Chief Petty Officer.

Denver is survived by wife: Tina (Reynolds) Brewer of Carbondale, IL; son: Chad Brewer; daughter: Allison Johnson; granddaughter: Christina Johnson; father: Denver Brewer Sr; sisters: Barbara Corrington and Ramona Riggio; brother: Brian Brewer; many nieces and nephews.

Denver is preceded in death by his mother, Trudy Brewer.

Denver was a great man, loving husband and caring father. He will be missed by all.