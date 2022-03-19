 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Denver Mitchell Brewer, Sr.

MURPHYSBORO — Denver Mitchell Brewer, Sr., age 98, of Murphysboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 2:20 a.m. in the Veterans Affairs Medical Center CLC in Marion.

Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.

