× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERRIN — Dewey P. “Tobe” Newbold, 84, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Tobe was a Union Carpenter. He was the carpenter foreman for several major projects around Southern Illinois including John A. Logan College and the Herrin Highrise.

Tobe was an avid outdoorsman, whether it was trapping, bass fishing, quail hunting, or just training his many bird dogs. He was a charter member and former president for numerous years of the Fin and Feather Club. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Tobe was a member of the First Church of God in Herrin.

Tobe was born Nov. 2, 1935, in Herrin, to Earl and Nellie (Gentry) Newbold.

Tobe married Florence “Flo” Sheppard on Oct. 12, 1992, at the Park Avenue Church of God in Herrin. She preceded him in death Sept. 3, 2019.

He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Tammy Newbold; three stepdaughters and stepsons-in-law, Kendra Walsh and Aaron Emery of Murphysboro, Barbara Walsh and Frank McGee of Spillertown, Pam and Jim Lambert of Logan; two grandchildren, Mitchell and Megan Newbold of Columbia, South Carolina, and Lindsay and Jeremy Boatright of Herrin; and three great-grandchildren, Brinley Boatright, Grant Boatright, and Blake Craig.