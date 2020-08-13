You have permission to edit this article.
Dewey P. 'Tobe' Newbold
Dewey P. 'Tobe' Newbold

HERRIN — Dewey P. “Tobe” Newbold, 84, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Tobe was a Union Carpenter. He was the carpenter foreman for several major projects around Southern Illinois including John A. Logan College and the Herrin Highrise.

Tobe was an avid outdoorsman, whether it was trapping, bass fishing, quail hunting, or just training his many bird dogs. He was a charter member and former president for numerous years of the Fin and Feather Club. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Tobe was a member of the First Church of God in Herrin.

Tobe was born Nov. 2, 1935, in Herrin, to Earl and Nellie (Gentry) Newbold.

Tobe married Florence “Flo” Sheppard on Oct. 12, 1992, at the Park Avenue Church of God in Herrin. She preceded him in death Sept. 3, 2019.

He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Tammy Newbold; three stepdaughters and stepsons-in-law, Kendra Walsh and Aaron Emery of Murphysboro, Barbara Walsh and Frank McGee of Spillertown, Pam and Jim Lambert of Logan; two grandchildren, Mitchell and Megan Newbold of Columbia, South Carolina, and Lindsay and Jeremy Boatright of Herrin; and three great-grandchildren, Brinley Boatright, Grant Boatright, and Blake Craig.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Carl Newbold.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin, with the Rev. Don Colson officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Herrin City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fin and Feather Club Charity Fund, 102 Kennedy Ave., Freeman Spur, IL 62841. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 Virus, if you wish to attend the visitation and funeral service, the wearing of a face mask is MANDATORY and social distancing from others will be required.

For further family information or to share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.

